    2024 Hyundai Creta spied; new details leaked

    • The Creta facelift will get new dual-tone alloy wheels
    • Expected to be launched early next year

    Hyundai is expected to introduce the new Creta facelift early next year. Ahead of its debut, the model has been spied on during a public road test, revealing fresh details of the Grand Vitara and Seltos rival.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the facelifted Hyundai Creta is heavily covered in camouflage. Visible elements include a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, new LED headlamps and DRLs, new grille, ADAS sensor on the front bumper, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and new LED taillights.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear View

    Inside, the updated Creta could get a reworked interior theme, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and new upholstery. It already comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, and drive modes.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2024 Hyundai Creta is likely to carry on with the same set of powertrains as the outgoing version, which includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

