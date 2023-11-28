Five-door Mahindra Thar spied again; sunroof confirmed

Likely to be launched in mid-2024

To get a single-pane electric sunroof

The five-door Mahindra Thar is one of the most anticipated launches from the automaker in the country. The model has been spied on numerous occasions doing test runs across India. The production-ready version of the Thar five-door was recently spotted on test revealing even more details.

Considering all the previous spy shots, the exterior of the model will get a new and revised front grille, LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, redesigned rear profile with a new set of tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and pillar-mounted rear door handles.

However, significant changes are expected to be made to the cabin of the five-door Thar. As seen in the picture, the upcoming off-roader will get an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, and a lighter theme for the cabin. This leads us to believe the lifestyle SUV in the five-door guise will offer more premium interiors and features.

Coming to the mechanicals, the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to continue with the same powertrain as the three-door version. It will be equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Image source