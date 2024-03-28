Hyundai India begins 12-day long summer service camp

Valid from 27 March to 7 April, 2024.

Discounts on various services

Hyundai India has commenced the annual summer service camp for its car owners across the country. This 12-day-long campaign is currently applicable from 27 March to 7 April, 2024. Customers can contact their nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships/service stations to get more information on the same.

Under this campaign, Hyundai India is offering various discounts and benefits to customers. These benefits include free AC checkups, and up to 15 per cent discounts on AC servicing, wheel alignment, wheel balancing, AC disinfestation, wash, and labour cost.

Currently, Hyundai has 14 models on sale including Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Creta N Line, Verna, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.