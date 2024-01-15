CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    13,083 వ్యూస్
    Kia Sonet facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Now gets features like ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 1 ADAS

    Last week, Kia India launched the 2024 Sonet in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the sub-four-metre SUV since its launch in 2020. Broadly available in seven trims, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, this SUV now sports features like a Level 1 ADAS safety suite, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

    The following are the on-road prices of the Kia Sonet facelift in the top 10 cities in India:

    CitiesBase modelTop model
    MumbaiRs. 9.39 lakhRs. 18.95 lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.09 lakhRs. 18.71 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.55 lakhRs. 19.54 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 lakhRs. 18.27 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.54 lakhRs. 19.38 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.61 lakhRs. 19.37 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.87 lakhRs. 17.42 lakh
    PuneRs. 9.39 lakhRs. 18.95 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.86 lakhRs. 17.41 lakh
    KochiRs. 9.52 lakhRs. 19.36 lakh
    Kia Sonet Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the powertrains, Kia offers the Sonet facelift in both petrol and diesel engine options. It gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These motors can be coupled with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Customers can choose this Hyundai Venue-rival from nine monotones and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, and Matte Graphite. On the other hand, the dual tones include Glacier White Pearl and Intense Red with a black roof.

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫోటో
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    ఇండియాలో కియా సోనెట్ ధర

    నగరంఆన్-రోడ్ ధరలు
    MumbaiRs. 9.39 లక్షలు
    BangaloreRs. 9.54 లక్షలు
    DelhiRs. 9.09 లక్షలు
    PuneRs. 9.39 లక్షలు
    HyderabadRs. 9.61 లక్షలు
    AhmedabadRs. 8.87 లక్షలు
    ChennaiRs. 9.55 లక్షలు
    KolkataRs. 9.29 లక్షలు
    ChandigarhRs. 8.86 లక్షలు

