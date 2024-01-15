Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024. It can be had in four variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Customers planning to book the Hyundai hatchback can opt for the MY2024 or the MY2023 models with variable discounts.

Listed below are the model year-wise discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in January 2024.

Offers Version MY2024 Model MY2023 Model Cash discounts Petrol variants Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Cash discounts CNG variants Rs. 20,000 Rs. 35,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000

Mechanically, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. In standard mode, this motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the engine churns out 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.