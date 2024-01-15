CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    307 వ్యూస్
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024
    • Available in four variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024. It can be had in four variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Customers planning to book the Hyundai hatchback can opt for the MY2024 or the MY2023 models with variable discounts.

    Listed below are the model year-wise discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in January 2024.

    OffersVersionMY2024 ModelMY2023 Model
    Cash discounts

    Petrol variants

    		Rs. 10,000Rs. 20,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 10,000Rs. 10,000
    Cash discounts

    CNG variants

    		Rs. 20,000Rs. 35,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 10,000Rs. 10,000

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. In standard mode, this motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the engine churns out 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    హ్యుందాయ్ గ్రాండ్ i10 నియోస్ ఫోటో
    హ్యుందాయ్ గ్రాండ్ i10 నియోస్
    Rs. 5.92 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     మునుపటి 
    Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Spec comparison
     తరువాత 
    Kia Sonet facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    హ్యుందాయ్ గ్రాండ్ i10 నియోస్ గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    10 Questions | Director Sales And Marketing Hyundai Motor India Tarun Garg | CarWale CXO Interview
    youtube-icon
    10 Questions | Director Sales And Marketing Hyundai Motor India Tarun Garg | CarWale CXO Interview
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా18 May 2020
    5777 వ్యూస్
    35 లైక్స్
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా28 Jun 2019
    8281 వ్యూస్
    28 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • హ్యాచ్‍బ్యాక్స్
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    మారుతి సుజుకి స్విఫ్ట్
    మారుతి స్విఫ్ట్
    Rs. 5.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి బాలెనో
    మారుతి బాలెనో
    Rs. 6.61 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఆల్టో కె10
    మారుతి ఆల్టో కె10
    Rs. 3.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి వ్యాగన్ ఆర్
    మారుతి వ్యాగన్ ఆర్
    Rs. 5.55 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా టియాగో
    టాటా టియాగో
    Rs. 5.60 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ i20
    హ్యుందాయ్ i20
    Rs. 7.04 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా ఆల్ట్రోజ్
    టాటా ఆల్ట్రోజ్
    Rs. 6.60 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    రెనాల్ట్ kwid
    రెనాల్ట్ kwid
    Rs. 4.70 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని హ్యాచ్‍బ్యాక్స్ కార్లను చూడండి
    మెక్‌లారెన్‌ 750S
    మెక్‌లారెన్‌ 750S
    Rs. 5.91 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఎస్
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఎస్
    Rs. 1.32 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    8th జనవ
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    Rs. 8.89 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    Rs. 2.55 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    Rs. 98.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    Rs. 96.40 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    16th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    17th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)
    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్
    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సబ్-4-మీటర్ కాంపాక్ట్ suv
    సిట్రోన్ సబ్-4-మీటర్ కాంపాక్ట్ suv

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హోండా wr-v
    హోండా wr-v

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    AD
    • హ్యుందాయ్-కార్లు
    • ఇతర బ్రాండ్లు
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 10.87 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    Rs. 6.13 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    Rs. 7.94 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని హ్యుందాయ్-కార్లు

    ఇండియాలో హ్యుందాయ్ గ్రాండ్ i10 నియోస్ ధర

    నగరంఆన్-రోడ్ ధరలు
    MumbaiRs. 7.02 లక్షలు
    BangaloreRs. 7.13 లక్షలు
    DelhiRs. 6.63 లక్షలు
    PuneRs. 7.02 లక్షలు
    HyderabadRs. 7.20 లక్షలు
    AhmedabadRs. 6.63 లక్షలు
    ChennaiRs. 7.14 లక్షలు
    KolkataRs. 6.98 లక్షలు
    ChandigarhRs. 6.62 లక్షలు

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    10 Questions | Director Sales And Marketing Hyundai Motor India Tarun Garg | CarWale CXO Interview
    youtube-icon
    10 Questions | Director Sales And Marketing Hyundai Motor India Tarun Garg | CarWale CXO Interview
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా18 May 2020
    5777 వ్యూస్
    35 లైక్స్
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా28 Jun 2019
    8281 వ్యూస్
    28 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి