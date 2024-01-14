CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    21,714 వ్యూస్
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Offered in two battery pack options

    Recently, Mahindra launched the Pro variants of its only electric SUV, the XUV400, in the country. This Tata Nexon EV rival is available in two variants, namely EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we list the on-road prices of the newly launched Mahindra XUV400 Pro in the top 10 cities in India.

    CitiesEC Pro (34.5kWh)EL Pro (34.5kWh)EL Pro (39.4kWh)
    MumbaiRs. 16.48 lakhRs. 17.79 lakhRs. 18.57 lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.45 lakhRs. 17.76 lakhRs. 18.54 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 16.49 lakhRs. 17.80 lakhRs. 18.59 lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.48 lakhRs. 17.79 lakhRs. 18.57 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 16.49 lakhRs. 17.80 lakhRs. 18.58 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 18.65 lakhRs. 20.13 lakhRs. 21.02 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.41 lakhRs. 18.79 lakhRs. 19.62 lakh
    PuneRs. 16.48 lakhRs. 17.79 lakhRs. 18.57 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.46 lakhRs 17.77 lakhRs. 18.55 lakh
    KochiRs. 16.46 lakhRs. 17.77 lakhRs. 18.55 lakh
    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    Inside, the XUV400 Pro boasts a new dual-tone interior complemented by copper accents, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

    The Mahindra XUV400 Pro can be had with two battery pack options, namely a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh. While the former offers a claimed range of up to 375km, the latter gets a claimed range of up to 456km on a single, fully charged battery.

    మహీంద్రా xuv400 ఫోటో
    మహీంద్రా xuv400
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
