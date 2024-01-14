Mahindra XUV400 Pro on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Prices in India start from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in two battery pack options

Recently, Mahindra launched the Pro variants of its only electric SUV, the XUV400, in the country. This Tata Nexon EV rival is available in two variants, namely EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we list the on-road prices of the newly launched Mahindra XUV400 Pro in the top 10 cities in India.

Cities EC Pro (34.5kWh) EL Pro (34.5kWh) EL Pro (39.4kWh) Mumbai Rs. 16.48 lakh Rs. 17.79 lakh Rs. 18.57 lakh Delhi Rs. 16.45 lakh Rs. 17.76 lakh Rs. 18.54 lakh Chennai Rs. 16.49 lakh Rs. 17.80 lakh Rs. 18.59 lakh Kolkata Rs. 16.48 lakh Rs. 17.79 lakh Rs. 18.57 lakh Bangalore Rs. 16.49 lakh Rs. 17.80 lakh Rs. 18.58 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 18.65 lakh Rs. 20.13 lakh Rs. 21.02 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 17.41 lakh Rs. 18.79 lakh Rs. 19.62 lakh Pune Rs. 16.48 lakh Rs. 17.79 lakh Rs. 18.57 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 16.46 lakh Rs 17.77 lakh Rs. 18.55 lakh Kochi Rs. 16.46 lakh Rs. 17.77 lakh Rs. 18.55 lakh

Inside, the XUV400 Pro boasts a new dual-tone interior complemented by copper accents, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The Mahindra XUV400 Pro can be had with two battery pack options, namely a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh. While the former offers a claimed range of up to 375km, the latter gets a claimed range of up to 456km on a single, fully charged battery.