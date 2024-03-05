Honda City and Amaze get discounts of up to Rs. 1.19 lakh in March 2024

Honda City attracts the maximum discount

Valid till 31 March, 2024

Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1,19,500 on its entire portfolio for March 2024. While we have already listed discounts for the Honda Elevate, in this article, we will take a closer look at the discounts on the City and the Amaze. These discounts are valid till 31 March, 2024 and may vary depending on the dealership, region, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors.

Honda City discounts

The Honda City attracts the highest discount in the Honda portfolio for the current month. Customers planning to buy this Hyundai Verna rival can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 1,19,500. These include a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000. Apart from this, there's the Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, corporate discount of Rs. 8,000, special corporate discount of Rs. 20,000, special edition benefit of Rs. 36,500, and a complementary extended warranty for the fourth and fifth year worth Rs. 13,651.

Honda Amaze discounts

On the other hand, the Amaze attracts discounts of up to Rs. 90,000. This comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, special corporate discount of Rs. 20,000, car exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, corporate discount of Rs. 6,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, and a special edition benefit of Rs. 30,000.