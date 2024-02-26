CarWale
    VinFast initiates construction work for its factory in Tamil Nadu

    Ninad Ambre

    - Vietnamese EV maker's first facility in India

    - Will solidify its global manufacturing ecosystem

    Some months back, VinFast announced that construction for its integrated EV facility would soon start in India. The groundbreaking ceremony recently happened at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial estate.

    This upcoming electric vehicle facility will be spread across 400 acres with a projected capacity of 1,50,000 vehicles to be produced annually. It's expected to create jobs for around 3,500 local people. The carmaker will strengthen partnerships with world-leading suppliers but will also promote localisation. The total investment set for this purpose is set at Rs. 4,165 crore (500 million dollars) over five years.

    It's great to see more EV manufacturers coming to India to expand their manufacturing network and add to the EV system. In the case of VinFast, it's not just the manufacturing facility, but the brand plans to establish a nationwide dealership network and make its presence across India. With this, we can expect EVs like the VF e-34 crossover, and even the VF6 and the VF7 electric SUVs to be launched in the country.

