Jeep to launch Hyundai Creta rival in India

To be priced around Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh

Will sit below Compass

Jeep India is working on bringing a new compact SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and other SUVs in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh space. This all-new SUV will sit below the Compass and will be based on the Citroen C3 Aircross.

The American automaker is evaluating a possible entry in the compact SUV segment in collaboration with Citroen, as both come under the Stellantis umbrella.

The C3 Aircross platform will be a great alternative for Jeep as it is affordable, spacious, and offers better practicality with five and 5+2 seater options. Although the platform will be shared with the C3 Aircross, the Jeep SUV will get a completely new top hat.

Moreover, the C3 and the C3 Aircross are expected to receive a facelift early next year with improved quality materials inside the cabin along with more features. Considering this, the Jeep’s SUV based on the C3 Aircross will only be more premium and feature-rich than the Citroen’s counterpart.

Powertrain-wise, the Jeep’s SUV will likely make use of Citroen’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. This C3 Aircross’s engine is tuned to generate a power output of up to 109bhp and 205Nm of peak torque.

We expect this Jeep-Citroen amalgamation to produce an India-specific model which will be priced somewhere around Rs. 15 to Rs. 18 lakh. For context, the Jeep’s most affordable product in India right now is the Compass which starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 20.69 lakh and tops out at Rs. 32.27 lakh.