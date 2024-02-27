CarWale
    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition - All you need to know

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available in 4WD guise
    • Prices start at Rs. 15.40 lakh

    The Mahindra Thar, a capable off-roader from the Indian automaker has received a new special edition called ‘Earth Edition’. This new iteration of the lifestyle SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom) across petrol and diesel powertrain options.

    Exterior changes

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    The biggest change in the exterior of the Thar is the new colourway called Dessert Fury which gets a satin matte finish. Other visible elements include dune/dessert-inspired decals and graphics on the rear fender and doors, silver-finished alloy wheels, and square-shaped 3D ‘Earth Edition’ badges on the B-pillars.

    Mahindra Thar Side Badge

    Apart from this new exterior paint, the Thar 4WD can be had in four colours including Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Everest White.

    Interior changes

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    On the inside, the Thar Earth Edition gets a dual-tone black and beige theme, and dunes graphics on the headrests. Moreover, the cabin of the SUV gets Dessert Fury-coloured inserts on the AC vents, centre console, and steering wheel. Further, each Thar Earth Edition will get a unique numbered decorative VIN plate starting with serial number ‘1’.

    Accessories

    Mahindra Thar Front Row Seats

    The special edition of the Thar will also benefit from accessories including customised front and rear armrests, 7D floor mats, and a comfort kit.

    Powertrain options

    The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes equipped with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both motors are paired with a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, this new edition is only offered with the 4WD guise of the off-roader.

    Prices

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Thar Earth Edition:

    VariantsPrices
    Thar Earth Edition Petrol MTRs. 15.40 lakh
    Thar Earth Edition Petrol ATRs. 16.99 lakh
    Thar Earth Edition Diesel MTRs. 16.15 lakh
    Thar Earth Edition Diesel ATRs. 17.60 lakh
    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
