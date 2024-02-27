Mahindra Thar Earth Edition - All you need to know

Available in 4WD guise

Prices start at Rs. 15.40 lakh

The Mahindra Thar, a capable off-roader from the Indian automaker has received a new special edition called ‘Earth Edition’. This new iteration of the lifestyle SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom) across petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Exterior changes

The biggest change in the exterior of the Thar is the new colourway called Dessert Fury which gets a satin matte finish. Other visible elements include dune/dessert-inspired decals and graphics on the rear fender and doors, silver-finished alloy wheels, and square-shaped 3D ‘Earth Edition’ badges on the B-pillars.

Apart from this new exterior paint, the Thar 4WD can be had in four colours including Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Everest White.

Interior changes

On the inside, the Thar Earth Edition gets a dual-tone black and beige theme, and dunes graphics on the headrests. Moreover, the cabin of the SUV gets Dessert Fury-coloured inserts on the AC vents, centre console, and steering wheel. Further, each Thar Earth Edition will get a unique numbered decorative VIN plate starting with serial number ‘1’.

Accessories

The special edition of the Thar will also benefit from accessories including customised front and rear armrests, 7D floor mats, and a comfort kit.

Powertrain options

The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes equipped with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both motors are paired with a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, this new edition is only offered with the 4WD guise of the off-roader.

Prices

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Thar Earth Edition: