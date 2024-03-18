CarWale
    AD

    Kia Carens diesel iMT has more real-world mileage than the automatic?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    15,425 Views
    Kia Carens diesel iMT has more real-world mileage than the automatic?
    • Carens conventional automatic and iMT mileage compared
    • Only diesel MPV to get both options

    The Kia Carens diesel model has been upgraded to the Intelligent Transmission Technology (iMT) and no diesel manual variants are being offered now. These are RDE-compliant engines and with the iMT technology, the clutch is operated by a transmission control unit. This clutch-less tech offers a wide range of benefits like no clutch failure and engine not stalling in high gears at low speeds. However, one has to shift gears manually. On the other hand, the torque converter automatic transmission takes care of both the clutch operation and gearshifts. Let’s find out which gearbox proves to be more fuel-efficient in real-world usage.

    2024 Kia Carens engine and gearbox specifications

    The diesel engine in the Carens is a 1,493cc four-cylinder unit that produces 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Kia offers it with either a six-speed clutch-less manual (iMT) or a six-speed torque-converter (TC) automatic transmission. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency is the same for both at 21.3kmpl.

    Kia Carens diesel iMT vs TC: real-world city mileage

    In terms of city fuel economy, the iMT returned 14.9kmpl while the TC achieved 14.4kmpl. Both are on par in our books as the difference is meagre.

    Kia Carens diesel iMT vs TC: real-world highway mileage

    Kia Carens Right Side View

    The tables turned when it came to the highway, as the fuel efficiency for iMT and TC stood at 19.1kmpl and 20.2kmpl, respectively. It was surprising to see that the TC gearbox helped achieve a slightly higher mileage than the iMT. Nevertheless, both deliver good mileage and it comes down to the choice of convenience and price difference when choosing between the two.

    Kia Carens diesel ex-showroom prices

    The Kia Carens equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a six-speed iMT gearbox is available at a starting price of Rs. 12.65 lakh. The iMT variants go up to Rs. 18.15 lakh for the Luxury Plus variant, which is the top-of-the-line offering. The same engine paired with the TC gearbox starts at Rs. 17.85 lakh for the Luxury (O) and goes up to Rs. 19.05 lakh for the Luxury Plus trim and Rs. 19.45 lakh for the highest-spec X Line variant.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue waiting period in March 2024 revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.02 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.16 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.36 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.94 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens diesel iMT has more real-world mileage than the automatic?