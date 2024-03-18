Kia Carens diesel iMT has more real-world mileage than the automatic?

Carens conventional automatic and iMT mileage compared

Only diesel MPV to get both options

The Kia Carens diesel model has been upgraded to the Intelligent Transmission Technology (iMT) and no diesel manual variants are being offered now. These are RDE-compliant engines and with the iMT technology, the clutch is operated by a transmission control unit. This clutch-less tech offers a wide range of benefits like no clutch failure and engine not stalling in high gears at low speeds. However, one has to shift gears manually. On the other hand, the torque converter automatic transmission takes care of both the clutch operation and gearshifts. Let’s find out which gearbox proves to be more fuel-efficient in real-world usage.

2024 Kia Carens engine and gearbox specifications

The diesel engine in the Carens is a 1,493cc four-cylinder unit that produces 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Kia offers it with either a six-speed clutch-less manual (iMT) or a six-speed torque-converter (TC) automatic transmission. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency is the same for both at 21.3kmpl.

Kia Carens diesel iMT vs TC: real-world city mileage

In terms of city fuel economy, the iMT returned 14.9kmpl while the TC achieved 14.4kmpl. Both are on par in our books as the difference is meagre.

Kia Carens diesel iMT vs TC: real-world highway mileage

The tables turned when it came to the highway, as the fuel efficiency for iMT and TC stood at 19.1kmpl and 20.2kmpl, respectively. It was surprising to see that the TC gearbox helped achieve a slightly higher mileage than the iMT. Nevertheless, both deliver good mileage and it comes down to the choice of convenience and price difference when choosing between the two.

Kia Carens diesel ex-showroom prices

The Kia Carens equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a six-speed iMT gearbox is available at a starting price of Rs. 12.65 lakh. The iMT variants go up to Rs. 18.15 lakh for the Luxury Plus variant, which is the top-of-the-line offering. The same engine paired with the TC gearbox starts at Rs. 17.85 lakh for the Luxury (O) and goes up to Rs. 19.05 lakh for the Luxury Plus trim and Rs. 19.45 lakh for the highest-spec X Line variant.