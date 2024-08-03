Tata Safari and Harrier attract massive discounts in August 2024

Tata Safari has the maximum benefits

Discounts are available on the MY2023 stock

Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts on its entire range in August 2024. These offers are limited to MY2023 stock and in this article, we will list down the maximum benefits one can avail on purchasing the Harrier and the Safari this month.

Customers who opt for the MY2023 models of the Safari can benefit from offers of up to Rs. 1.65 lakh across all variants. Meanwhile, the Harrier carries benefits of up to Rs. 1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. Currently, the Tata Safari and the Harrier are available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.19 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh.

Mechanically, both models make use of the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

In other news, the Tata Curvv is all set to make its debut in both ICE and EV guise on 7 August, 2024. This new coupe SUV from Tata will also come equipped with the brand’s new 1.2-litre Hyperon turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.