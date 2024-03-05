BYD Seal launched in India; prices start from Rs. 41 lakh

Available in three variants across two battery pack options

BYD India has finally launched the much-anticipated Seal in the country at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third electric offering from the brand after the e6 and the Atto3, and is offered in three variants, namely Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. Customers can choose this electric sedan from four exterior paint shades. This includes Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Gray, and Cosmos Black.

Appearance-wise, the Seal looks futuristic, similar to the Tesla Model 3. Upfront, it sports double-U floating LED headlamps and arrow-shaped inserts on the front bumper. The profile is dominated by the chiseled sloping roofline and the electronic hidden flush door handles. At the rear, you get an LED bar running across the length of the bonnet flanked by LED taillamps and a black diffuser. It rides on 19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In terms of features, it gets an advanced intelligent cockpit with a first-in-segment rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.2-inch full LCD driver’s display, electrically adjustable AC vents, electric tailgate, and rain-sensing wipers. Further, it comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, two wireless phone chargers, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS safety suite.

BYD offers the Seal in two battery options – 61.44kWh and 82.56kWh, with a claimed range of up to 510km and 650km, respectively. While the former pack helps the motor to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, the latter belts out 308bhp and 360Nm of torque sending power to the rear wheels. Notably, the sporty Performance variant churns out 523bhp and 670Nm of torque.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the BYD Seal: