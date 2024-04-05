CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched: Now in pictures

    Earlier this week, Toyota introduced the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Fronx, called the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Priced from Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the coupe-SUV is offered with two powertrains, eight colours, and five variants. Let us now take a closer look at the model in pictures.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Front Three Quarter

    The Taisor, compared to the Fronx, carries over most of its design elements. That said, certain elements distinguish it from its distant sibling, such as the new grille up front.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    The LED DRLs have been revised too, and are in line with the two-strip setup offered with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Headlight

    The main headlight setup continues to be a three-pod unit with LED reflectors.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Wheel

    The side profile gets a fresh set of 16-inch dual-spoke alloy wheels.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor ORVM Blinker

    The ORVMs get an integrated turn indicator and a blind spot monitor.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Rear View

    At the rear, it gets a new set of LED taillights, LED light bar, faux skid plate, rear wiper and washer, integrated spoiler, and vertically stacked reflectors.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dashboard

    Inside, the Taisor gets a dual-tone theme stretching across the dashboard and the seats.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Infotainment System

    The dashboard is dominated by a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Steering Wheel

    The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and gets integrated controls for various functions such as cruise control and buttons to adjust the music.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Paddle Shifter

    The automatic variant is also equipped with paddle shifters (six-speed AT only).

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Head-Up Display (HUD)

    Also up for offer is a heads-up display.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The centre console also houses a wireless charger.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Second Row AC Controls

    Passengers in the second row have access to their own set of AC vents and USB Type-A and C chargers.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the model is available with a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor. Further, customers can also opt for a CNG version in the base variant.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Transmission options include a five-speed manual, AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.10 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.81 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.00 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.58 Lakh

