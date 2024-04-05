Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched: Now in pictures

Earlier this week, Toyota introduced the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Fronx, called the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Priced from Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the coupe-SUV is offered with two powertrains, eight colours, and five variants. Let us now take a closer look at the model in pictures.

The Taisor, compared to the Fronx, carries over most of its design elements. That said, certain elements distinguish it from its distant sibling, such as the new grille up front.

The LED DRLs have been revised too, and are in line with the two-strip setup offered with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The main headlight setup continues to be a three-pod unit with LED reflectors.

The side profile gets a fresh set of 16-inch dual-spoke alloy wheels.

The ORVMs get an integrated turn indicator and a blind spot monitor.

At the rear, it gets a new set of LED taillights, LED light bar, faux skid plate, rear wiper and washer, integrated spoiler, and vertically stacked reflectors.

Inside, the Taisor gets a dual-tone theme stretching across the dashboard and the seats.

The dashboard is dominated by a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and gets integrated controls for various functions such as cruise control and buttons to adjust the music.

The automatic variant is also equipped with paddle shifters (six-speed AT only).

Also up for offer is a heads-up display.

The centre console also houses a wireless charger.

Passengers in the second row have access to their own set of AC vents and USB Type-A and C chargers.

Under the hood, the model is available with a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor. Further, customers can also opt for a CNG version in the base variant.

Transmission options include a five-speed manual, AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.