    Sportier version of the upcoming Suzuki Swift to be showcased soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Sportier version of the upcoming Suzuki Swift to be showcased soon
    • To be called the ‘Cool Yellow Rev’ concept
    • To debut at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

    Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Swift in its home country Japan. The model is being offered in three variants and 13 colour options globally. The updated next-gen Swift is yet to make its India debut and the test mules of the same have been recently spied in the country. Now, the automaker is ready to showcase a sportier version of the Swift at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024.

    This new concept of the hatchback is called ‘Cool Yellow Rev’ and gets multiple updates on its exterior to look more appealing and sporty. As seen in the picture, this new edition of the Swift is finished in a dual-tone yellow colour option.

    Other visible highlights include blacked-out ORVMs and pillars, decals and graphics on door panels, smoked LED headlamps and taillights, gloss black-coloured front skid plate, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically it will be equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is unclear whether the automaker will launch this modified version of the Swift. However, in India, we expect the updated new-gen Swift to arrive sometime in early 2024.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
