    Top 3 Upcoming Citroen cars in 2024

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 3 Upcoming Citroen cars in 2024

    - C3X, Aircross AT, and Aircross EV

    - Spied testing in India

    Citroen has four models on sale in India including C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross. The French carmaker has been inaugurating new dealerships and plans to add more products to its line-up. Here are the top three cars expected in 2024.

    Citroen C3X crossover Front Logo

    1. Citroen C3X — Coupe SUV/Crossover/High-riding sedan

    The C3X design embraces the length and shape of a sedan along with the raised stance and design cues of an SUV. The spyshots hint the same and the car could have a coupe- or notchback-like styling with a sloping roof and tailgate. This crossover nature should ensure loads of room inside and will come with features we have seen from the automaker. First, we expect the ICE version to be launched, followed by an electric version later.

    Citroen C3X crossover Left Front Three Quarter

    Image of the C4X used for representation

    2. Automatic versions of the C3 Aircross

    The carmaker also plans to bring in automatic variants of the C3 Aircross. We expect a six-speed torque convertor gearbox to be introduced along with a retuned engine for the SUV. It's most likely that it will be introduced to other models and will be heavily localised too.

    Citroen C3X crossover Dashboard

    3. Citroen eC3 Aircross — electric version of the C3 Aircross

    Citroen's latest launch C3 Aircross will also get an electric version by the end of next year. All these new cars are based on the heavily localised common modular platform (CMP). The latter supports both ICE and electric cars. Unlike the eC3 hatchback that uses a 29.2kWh battery, the eC3 Aircross is expected to get a bigger battery and extended range. Like the current ICE version, the electric version could also be offered in five- and seven-seater configurations.

    Citroen C3X crossover EV Car Charging Input Plug
    Citroen C3X crossover Image
    Citroen C3X crossover
    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Citroen C3X crossover Gallery

