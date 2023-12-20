Kia Sonet facelift bookings now open!

Deliveries to begin in January 2024

To be offered in seven variants

Kia India has officially commenced the bookings of its newest offering, the Sonet facelift in the country. The updated compact SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 via the brand’s official website and dealerships across the country.

The new Kia Sonet facelift is available in seven variants, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, and X-Line. As for the features, the updated Sonet comes loaded with a large infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, Bose-sourced music system, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, Level 1 ADAS suite, blind spot monitor system, six airbags, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

Under the hood, the new Sonet continues to be powered by the same powertrain options. This includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.