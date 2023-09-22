CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in India for September revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in India for September revealed

    - Innova Crysta prices in India start at Rs. 19.99 lakh

    - Received a price hike last month

    Toyota India has updated the waiting period across its model range for the month of September 2023. The brand currently sells nine products across body styles and price ranges. In this article, let us have a look at the waiting period for the Innova Crysta.

    The Toyota Innova Crysta currently commands a waiting period of up to 30 weeks. This timeline is valid for the entire country, and finer details such as city or region-wise waiting can be checked at your nearest Toyota dealership.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Right Front Three Quarter

    The updated Innova Crysta, which was launched in March this year, is currently priced from Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel motor producing 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In other news, prices of the Innova Crysta were increased by up to Rs. 37,000 last month.

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Sonet facelift continues testing; taillight design leaked

