Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in India for September revealed

Toyota India has updated the waiting period across its model range for the month of September 2023. The brand currently sells nine products across body styles and price ranges. In this article, let us have a look at the waiting period for the Innova Crysta.

The Toyota Innova Crysta currently commands a waiting period of up to 30 weeks. This timeline is valid for the entire country, and finer details such as city or region-wise waiting can be checked at your nearest Toyota dealership.

The updated Innova Crysta, which was launched in March this year, is currently priced from Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel motor producing 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In other news, prices of the Innova Crysta were increased by up to Rs. 37,000 last month.