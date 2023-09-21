Kia Sonet facelift continues testing; taillight design leaked

- Sonet facelift scheduled to be launched by the end of 2023

- Will get a revised design and new features

Kia India continues testing the facelifted Sonet in the country ahead of its debut which will take place in December this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal fresh details of the upcoming Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza rival.

As seen in the images here, the Kia Sonet facelift will get a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, likely to be 16-inch units. Towards the rear, the partially camouflaged test mule also gives us a peek at the taillight setup, which is all new and gets LED inserts, inspired by the recently launched Seltos facelift. Also up for offer will be a high-mounted stop lamp and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the 2024 Kia Sonet is expected to come equipped with an ADAS suite, fully digital instrument cluster, dashcam, new upholstery, and more. The model currently has features like an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the new Sonet facelift is likely to be powered by the same engine options as the current iteration. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. More details could be revealed in the coming weeks, stay tuned.

Image Source