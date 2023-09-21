CarWale
    Nissan India announces Ganesh Chaturthi offers in Maharashtra and Gujarat

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Nissan India announces Ganesh Chaturthi offers in Maharashtra and Gujarat
    • Offers only on the Magnite 
    • Valid up to 30 September, 2023 

    Nissan India has announced offers for customers residing in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This offer is valid for the month of September and will be applicable only on the select variants of the sub-compact SUV, the Magnite. 

    Under this festive offer, the manufacturer is offering accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 30,000, corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 for eligible customers, and a three-year prepaid maintenance plan for hassle-free ownership. Additionally, the company will benefit the customers with a 6.99 per cent finance scheme when opting to purchase through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI).

    Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Wilson, Director, Marketing, Product, and Customer Experience, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, “We are thrilled to join our customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat in celebrating the joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive offer is a gesture of gratitude to our loyal customers and a way of welcoming new ones to the Nissan family and realising their dream of owning the big, bold, and beautiful Nissan Magnite.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
