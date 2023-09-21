CarWale
    Jeep Compass prices come down; variants rejigged

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New variants recently introduced in the Jeep Compass range

    - The SUV is available only with a diesel engine

    Jeep India has revised the variant lineup of the Compass SUV in the country. The carmaker has not only rejigged the variant options but also reduced the price of select versions. Let us take a closer look at these updates.

    Prices of the entry-level Jeep Compass Sport MT have been slashed by Rs 1.24 lakh, taking the price tag down from Rs. 21.73 lakh to Rs. 20.49 lakh. Similarly, the Model S(O) variant has become affordable by Rs. 23,000 and is now priced at Rs. 27.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    At the same time, Jeep has discontinued the Limited (O) 4x4 AT version in the Compass range. Earlier this month, the brand introduced 2WD diesel AT versions in the form of the Black Shark Editions, with prices starting at Rs. 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Hector gets major price revision

