MG Hector gets major price revision

Prices decreased by up to Rs. 1,29,000

Available in seven variants

While other OEMs have hiked the prices of the cars in their portfolios, MG India has reduced the prices of its five-seater SUV, the Hector. Available in seven variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart EX, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, the SUV has received a price cut of up to Rs. 1,29,000.

The following are the variant-wise revised ex-showroom prices of the MG Hector:

Variants Price reduction amount New ex-showroom price Style 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 27,000 Rs. 14,72,800 Shine 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,98,800 Smart 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 36,000 Rs. 16,79,800 Shine 1.5 turbo CVT Rs. 35,000 Rs. 17,18,800 Smart 1.5 turbo CVT Rs. 36,000 Rs. 17,98,800 Smart Pro 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 66,000 Rs. 17,98,800 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 66,000 Rs. 19,44,800 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT dual-tone Rs. 66,000 Rs. 19,64,800 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT Rs. 66,000 Rs. 20,77,800 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual-tone Rs. 66,000 Rs. 20,97,800 Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT Rs. 66,000 Rs. 21,72,800 Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual-tone Rs. 66,000 Rs. 21,92,800 Shine 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 86,000 Rs. 17,98,800 Smart 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 94,000 Rs. 18,99,800 Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 1,29,000 Rs. 19,98,800 Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual-tone Rs. 1,29,000 Rs. 20,19,800 Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 21,50,800 Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual-tone Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 21,70,800

Customers can choose the 2023 MG Hector from 1.5-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engine options. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while a CVT unit is available only with turbo-petrol engines.