    MG Hector gets major price revision

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG Hector gets major price revision
    • Prices decreased by up to Rs. 1,29,000
    • Available in seven variants 

    While other OEMs have hiked the prices of the cars in their portfolios, MG India has reduced the prices of its five-seater SUV, the Hector. Available in seven variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart EX, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, the SUV has received a price cut of up to Rs. 1,29,000. 

    MG Hector Right Rear Three Quarter

    The following are the variant-wise revised ex-showroom prices of the MG Hector:

    VariantsPrice reduction amountNew ex-showroom price
    Style 1.5 turbo MTRs. 27,000Rs. 14,72,800
    Shine 1.5 turbo MTRs. 35,000Rs. 15,98,800
    Smart 1.5 turbo MTRs. 36,000Rs. 16,79,800
    Shine 1.5 turbo CVTRs. 35,000Rs. 17,18,800
    Smart 1.5 turbo CVTRs. 36,000Rs. 17,98,800
    Smart Pro 1.5 turbo MTRs. 66,000Rs. 17,98,800
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MTRs. 66,000Rs. 19,44,800
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT dual-toneRs. 66,000Rs. 19,64,800
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVTRs. 66,000Rs. 20,77,800
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual-toneRs. 66,000Rs. 20,97,800
    Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVTRs. 66,000Rs. 21,72,800
    Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual-toneRs. 66,000Rs. 21,92,800
    Shine 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 86,000Rs. 17,98,800
    Smart 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 94,000Rs. 18,99,800
    Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 1,29,000Rs. 19,98,800
    Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual-toneRs. 1,29,000Rs. 20,19,800
    Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 1,21,000Rs. 21,50,800
    Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual-toneRs. 1,21,000Rs. 21,70,800
    MG Hector Engine Shot

    Customers can choose the 2023 MG Hector from 1.5-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engine options. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while a CVT unit is available only with turbo-petrol engines.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota developing next-gen batteries with 1000km range

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
