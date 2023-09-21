MG Hector gets major price revision

- Prices decreased by up to Rs. 1,29,000
- Available in seven variants
While other OEMs have hiked the prices of the cars in their portfolios, MG India has reduced the prices of its five-seater SUV, the Hector. Available in seven variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart EX, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, the SUV has received a price cut of up to Rs. 1,29,000.
The following are the variant-wise revised ex-showroom prices of the MG Hector:
|Variants
|Price reduction amount
|New ex-showroom price
|Style 1.5 turbo MT
|Rs. 27,000
|Rs. 14,72,800
|Shine 1.5 turbo MT
|Rs. 35,000
|Rs. 15,98,800
|Smart 1.5 turbo MT
|Rs. 36,000
|Rs. 16,79,800
|Shine 1.5 turbo CVT
|Rs. 35,000
|Rs. 17,18,800
|Smart 1.5 turbo CVT
|Rs. 36,000
|Rs. 17,98,800
|Smart Pro 1.5 turbo MT
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 17,98,800
|Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 19,44,800
|Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT dual-tone
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 19,64,800
|Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 20,77,800
|Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual-tone
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 20,97,800
|Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 21,72,800
|Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual-tone
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 21,92,800
|Shine 2.0 turbo diesel MT
|Rs. 86,000
|Rs. 17,98,800
|Smart 2.0 turbo diesel MT
|Rs. 94,000
|Rs. 18,99,800
|Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT
|Rs. 1,29,000
|Rs. 19,98,800
|Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual-tone
|Rs. 1,29,000
|Rs. 20,19,800
|Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT
|Rs. 1,21,000
|Rs. 21,50,800
|Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual-tone
|Rs. 1,21,000
|Rs. 21,70,800
Customers can choose the 2023 MG Hector from 1.5-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engine options. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while a CVT unit is available only with turbo-petrol engines.