Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled; 1,390 units affected

- Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Glanza recalled due to a possible defect in the airbag assembly controller

- Maruti has also issued a recall for over 17,000 cars due to the same issue

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a voluntary recall for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Glanza. The recall affects a total of 1,390 units manufactured from 8 December 2022 to 12 January 2023.

According to the company, the recall has been issued due to a possible issue with the controller assembly of the airbag. It further added that to date, there have been no reported failures of the affected part.

Toyota will replace the concerned part free of charge to customers of the affected cars. Owners of the subject vehicles under this recall campaign have been requested to minimise vehicle usage. At the same time, Toyota dealerships will be individually contacting customers of these vehicles for necessary replacement of the part. Earlier today, Maruti Suzuki recalled over 17,000 cars across its product range for the same issue, and the affected models included the Grand Vitara and Baleno.