Maruti Suzuki Fronx to be offered in nine colours

- The Fronx Coupe SUV will be available in five variants

- Bookings for the model are open for Rs 11,000

Last week, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The brand has commenced bookings of the model for Rs 11,000, with a price announcement expected to take place in the coming months.

The Fronx will be available in nine colours including five mono-tone and four dual-tone options. The mono-tone colours include Arctic White, Nexa Blue, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver, while the dual-tone options include all the above colours that get a contrasting Bluish Black roof apart from the Nexa Blue shade. Customers will be able to choose from five variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

Powering the Maruti Fronx will be a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol motor and a 1.0-litre boosterjet petrol mill. The latter, which is tuned to develop 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, is paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque automatic unit. The 1.2-litre engine, on the other hand, produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, and can be had with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.