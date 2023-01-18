Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh; gets extended range

- The certified range is enhanced to 453km on a full charge

- Gets new features with the XM variant

Tata Motors has launched the new XM variant in the Nexon EV Max lineup, thus making it more affordable with a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are opened at Tata dealerships across the country and deliveries are said to begin in April 2023.

The new XM variant in the Nexon EV Max is positioned below the XZ Plus variant which is now available with a revised price of Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). And with the addition of the XM variant now, Nexon EV Max has a total of three variants in its lineup including XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux.

That said, the XM variant now comes loaded with features like an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, ESP, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, push start/stop button, digital instrument cluster, ZConnect connected car tech, and rear disc brakes.

What’s new with the update is the enhanced range of the Nexon EV Max, which is over 16km more than the current certified range of 437km. Now, the range stands at 453km on a full charge. Moreover, all the owners of the Nexon EV Max can upgrade the range of their existing EVs through a software update by visiting the authorised dealerships from 15 February, 2023.

The Nexon EV Max comes with a 40.5kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric SUV also has four levels of re-gen mode and supports a 3.3kW wall box and a 7.2kW AC charger.

Now, this could be a strategic decision to counter the Mahindra XUV400 which was launched recently at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).