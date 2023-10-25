CarWale
    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV – Real world range compared

    Pawan Mudaliar

    15,232 Views
    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV – Real world range compared

    With the evolution of electric vehicles, there emerges the anxiety of their driving range. So, in this article, we put together the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV to see how these two fare against each other in the real-world driving range.

    MG Comet EV

    The Comet EV is the second electric offering from the China-based British car marque, MG Motors. Launched in April 2023, the Comet can be had in three variants, namely Pace, Play, and Plush, with prices ranging between Rs. 7.98 lakh to Rs. 10.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Comet EV sources its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. It gets a claimed range of 230 kilometres on a single charge and can be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours using a 3.3kW charger.

    Now, when we tested this compact EV on our predefined route, under ideal conditions with moderate to heavy city traffic along with some highway driving, the Comet gave a real-world driving range of 191km on a single, fully charged battery.

    Tata Tiago EV

    Currently, the Tiago EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in Tata’s line-up. Offered in XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech variants, the prices of the car start from Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Tiago EV can be had in two battery options – 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with MIDC-certified ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively. The former generates 60bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 74bhp and 114Nm of torque. Using a 7.2kW DC fast charger, the Tiago EV can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

    Talking about the real-world driving range, the car we tested was equipped with a 24kWh battery pack. After charging it to 100 per cent, we reset the trip meter and drove it on our predefined route till the battery was completely drained. The electric hatchback covered a distance of approximately 214km on a single, fully charged battery.

