Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato deliveries begin in India

The Huracan Sterrato is priced from Rs. 4.61 crore

Limited to 1,499 units worldwide

Lamborghini launched the Huracan Sterrato in India back in December last year, with prices starting at Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is limited to 1,499 units across the globe, have now commenced in the country.

Finished in a shade of Grigio Lynx, the Huracan Sterrato also marks the end of the pure combustion NA V10 engine in the Italian marquee’s range. Powering the model is a 5.2-litre engine capable of developing 610bhp and 560Nm of torque. This output is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The sports car can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 260kmph.

Feature highlights of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato include chunky body cladding and wheel arches on either side, set of fog lights on the front bumper, roof rails, 19-inch wheels wrapped in AT tyres, tweaked rear bumper, and a roof-mounted air intake. Other notable elements include a tweaked suspension setup, reworked drive modes, and a new ‘Rally’ mode.