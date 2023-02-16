CarWale

    Electric Mini Cooper SE now gets a Convertible body style

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Electric Mini Cooper SE now gets a Convertible body style

    - First ever drop-top EV 

    - Limited to just 999 units 

    Mini has revealed the all-new Cooper SE Convertible. This makes it the first ever drop-top EV, considering the Tesla Roadster is still a few years away. Only limited to 999 units, the SE Convertible will primarily be offered in the European market.  

    There are two colour options for the drop-top SE Convertible – Enigmatic Black and White Silver – and there are bronze highlights on the door handles, side scuttles and around the front and rear lights. Each of the 999 units will get special lettering on the door sills and side scuttles. The open top can be electrically operated at a speed of up to 30kmph. And in typical Mini fashion, the soft textile wears a Union Jack pattern.  

    On the inside, the SE Convertible gets heated seats and adjustable thigh support along with Nappa leather and piano black finishes. This being an SE, there is also a yellow accent seen on the start-stop toggle switch. Despite the drop-top, the luggage compartment remains unchanged compared to the standard SE coupe at 160 litres.  

    Powertrain remains the same, 184bhp and 270Nm electric setup fed by a 32.6kWh battery pack. The 0-100kmph time is claimed to be 8.2 seconds, which is slower than the 7.3 seconds of the hard top. And the claimed electric range is 201kms under the WLTP cycle.  

    The Mini Cooper SE Convertible will be produced alongside the conventional Mini Convertible in Netherlands. 

