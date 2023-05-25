Top 7 upcoming SUVs in India in 2023; Jimny, Punch CNG, Exter and more

The SUV segment is contributing more than ever to the overall automotive market in India. We are closer to the second half of 2023, and this year, we have already witnessed many SUV launches like the MG Hector facelift, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, BMW X1, Audi Q3 Sportback, and more. In this article, we list down the top seven SUVs in the country which are due to launch this year.

The Maruti Jimny was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January after months of speculation. It will be offered in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha, with a single petrol-only powertrain. The 1.5-litre K15B series petrol engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic torque converter unit. Meanwhile, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system will be bundled as standard.

The Indian automaker will likely price the Jimny between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). And upon arrival, it will compete against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the segment.

The bookings of the lifestyle off-roader are already underway and it has gathered over 30,000 bookings since its debut. We have driven the Jimny and the first drive review will be up on our website on 26 May. Notably, the prices are expected to be announced in the first week of June.

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV which will be positioned below the Venue in Hyundai’s lineup. It will be offered in seven variants and two powertrain options, including CNG. In terms of features, it will borrow some from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Under the hood, the Exter SUV will make use of the 1.2-litre petrol engine. This motor is expected to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in petrol mode. And in CNG mode, the engine will likely develop 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. In fact, the carmaker recently revealed many details regarding this upcoming Punch rival, including its safety features.

3. Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, and it is expected to arrive in the country soon. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. The micro-SUV will be second in the brand’s lineup to use this CNG tech, after the recently launched Altroz CNG. Moreover, just like the Tata Altroz in CNG guise, it is expected to come with a sunroof.

The Punch CNG will likely cost Rs. 70,000 more than its equivalent petrol variant. Upon arrival, the SUV will compete against the upcoming Hyundai Exter which will get a CNG option too.

Citroen revealed the C3-based mid-size SUV, the C3 Aircross, in April. The 4.3-metre-long SUV carries interior and exterior design characteristics similar to the C3 hatchback. It will be offered with five- and seven-seater options and with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine will likely produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. Meanwhile, there’s no official word regarding the transmission options, but we expect Citroen to offer both manual and automatic units with the C3 Aircross.

Upon arrival, the C3 Aircross will compete in the same space as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others. We expect it to undercut the competition’s pricing by at least Rs. 50,000.

Honda will reveal the Elevate SUV on 6 June, 2023. This new mid-size SUV has been engineered and developed here in the country for Indian buyers. The Elevate SUV will borrow its petrol and hybrid powertrains along with features, like the Honda Sensing ADAS tech, from its sedan sibling, the fifth-gen City. Recently, the carmaker released a few teasers and one of them showcased the single-pane sunroof on the SUV.

Upon arrival, the Elevate will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the likes in the mid-size SUV segment. We expect it to be introduced in the price range of Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The Kia Seltos has been one of the bestsellers for the Korean automaker in the country. It is expected to get a facelift in July this year. Notably, the facelift version is already on sale in some international markets. And with this update, the Seltos will get freshly designed front and rear profiles. As seen in one of the spy images, the Seltos facelift will get a panoramic sunroof just like its Hyundai cousin, Creta. In terms of powertrain, it will continue with the same engine options as the current iteration.

The Tata Nexon is among the top-selling compact SUVs in India, consistently for a few months now. The Nexon is due to get a facelift this year and the test mule of the facelifted version has been spotted numerous times. Regarding the changes, it will get redesigned LED headlamps and DRLs, a light bar on the front and rear, and a new set of alloy wheels. As for its features, it will likely get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and even Level 1 ADAS tech. Notably, these new features will be also made available with the Nexon EV facelift which will make its debut after the ICE version.

Moreover, the carmaker might introduce the turbo-petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 with the upcoming Nexon facelift.