Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted alongside Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch yet another Nexa product, the Jimny, in India next month. This will be the second model in the Nexa Range to be introduced in the country this year, after the Fronx. And recently, both vehicles were spotted together at an event.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants with a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Baleno-based crossover is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the more powerful, turbo-petrol motor churns out 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, with an option of a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter unit. As for its efficiency, the Fronx SUV is claimed to return a mileage of up to 22.89kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which has received over 30,000 bookings ahead of its launch, will only get a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The motor will be paired with a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit along with the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system. The carmaker recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the off-roader and it is claimed to return up to 16.94kmpl.

We have driven the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and our review of the same is up on the website. Meanwhile, Maruti Jimny’s first drive review will go live on our website on 26 May.