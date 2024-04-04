Toyota Taisor launched: Variants explained

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced bookings of the Fronx-based model for Rs. 11,000, with deliveries set to begin next month.
The new Urban Cruiser Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual , AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. There is also a CNG version up for offer.
The 2024 Taisor can be had in five mono tone colours, namely Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. Further, there are three dual-tone colour options – Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White, all with a Midnight Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants, namely E, S, S+, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the car.
Taisor E (1.2 MT, 1.2 MT CNG)
Halogen projector headlamps
Grille with chrome garnish
LED taillights
Steel wheels with wheel covers
Front and rear skid plate
Integrated spoiler
Body cladding
Shark-fin antenna
Dual-tone interior theme
Fabric seat upholstery
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
Seat belt reminder system
VSC and HHA
Tilt-adjustable steering
Keyless entry
Taisor S (1.2 MT, 1.2 AMT)
Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
Rear parcel tray
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
OTA updates
Four speakers and two tweeters
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering-mounted controls
60:40 split rear seats
Adjustable headrests in both rows
Front and rear power windows
Automatic climate control
Gear shift indicator (MT only)
Taisor S+ (1.2 MT, 1.2 AMT)
LED reflector headlamps
LED DRLs
Automatic headlamp function
Painted alloy wheels
Taisor G (1.0 MT, 1.0 AMT)
LED light bar on the tailgate
Rear wiper and washer
Chrome interior door handles
Side and curtain airbags
Reverse parking camera
Over speeding alert
Coloured MID display
Wireless charger
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Engine start-stop button
Smart key
Height-adjustable driver seat
Sliding front armrest with storage function
Rear AC vents
Fast charging Type A and C charging ports in the second row
Front footwell lighting
Toyota i-Connect suite
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Taisor V (1.0 MT, 1.0 AMT)
UV-cut window glasses
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Heads-up display
360-degree camera
Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Arkamys-sourced music system
Cruise control
Dual-tone paint theme (optional)