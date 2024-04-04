Toyota Taisor launched: Variants explained

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced bookings of the Fronx-based model for Rs. 11,000, with deliveries set to begin next month.

The new Urban Cruiser Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual , AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. There is also a CNG version up for offer.

The 2024 Taisor can be had in five mono tone colours, namely Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. Further, there are three dual-tone colour options – Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White, all with a Midnight Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants, namely E, S, S+, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the car.

Taisor E (1.2 MT, 1.2 MT CNG) Halogen projector headlamps Grille with chrome garnish LED taillights Steel wheels with wheel covers Front and rear skid plate Integrated spoiler Body cladding Shark-fin antenna Dual-tone interior theme Fabric seat upholstery Flat-bottom steering wheel Dual airbags ABS with EBD Reverse parking sensors Seat belt reminder system VSC and HHA Tilt-adjustable steering Keyless entry

Taisor S (1.2 MT, 1.2 AMT) Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators Rear parcel tray Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto OTA updates Four speakers and two tweeters Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Steering-mounted controls 60:40 split rear seats Adjustable headrests in both rows Front and rear power windows Automatic climate control Gear shift indicator (MT only)

Taisor S+ (1.2 MT, 1.2 AMT) LED reflector headlamps LED DRLs Automatic headlamp function Painted alloy wheels

Taisor G (1.0 MT, 1.0 AMT) LED light bar on the tailgate Rear wiper and washer Chrome interior door handles Side and curtain airbags Reverse parking camera Over speeding alert Coloured MID display Wireless charger Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering Engine start-stop button Smart key Height-adjustable driver seat Sliding front armrest with storage function Rear AC vents Fast charging Type A and C charging ports in the second row Front footwell lighting Toyota i-Connect suite Paddle shifters (AT only)