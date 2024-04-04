CarWale
    Toyota Taisor launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Taisor launched: Variants explained

    Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced bookings of the Fronx-based model for Rs. 11,000, with deliveries set to begin next month.

    The new Urban Cruiser Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual , AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. There is also a CNG version up for offer.

    The 2024 Taisor can be had in five mono tone colours, namely Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. Further, there are three dual-tone colour options – Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White, all with a Midnight Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants, namely E, S, S+, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the car.

    Taisor E (1.2 MT, 1.2 MT CNG)

    Halogen projector headlamps

    Grille with chrome garnish

    LED taillights

    Steel wheels with wheel covers

    Front and rear skid plate

    Integrated spoiler

    Body cladding

    Shark-fin antenna

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Flat-bottom steering wheel

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seat belt reminder system

    VSC and HHA

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Keyless entry

    Taisor S (1.2 MT, 1.2 AMT)

    Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

    Rear parcel tray

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    OTA updates

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Steering-mounted controls

    60:40 split rear seats

    Adjustable headrests in both rows

    Front and rear power windows

    Automatic climate control

    Gear shift indicator (MT only)

    Taisor S+ (1.2 MT, 1.2 AMT)

    LED reflector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Automatic headlamp function

    Painted alloy wheels

    Taisor G (1.0 MT, 1.0 AMT)

    LED light bar on the tailgate

    Rear wiper and washer

    Chrome interior door handles

    Side and curtain airbags

    Reverse parking camera

    Over speeding alert

    Coloured MID display

    Wireless charger

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Engine start-stop button

    Smart key

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Sliding front armrest with storage function

    Rear AC vents

    Fast charging Type A and C charging ports in the second row

    Front footwell lighting

    Toyota i-Connect suite

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Taisor V (1.0 MT, 1.0 AMT)

    UV-cut window glasses

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Heads-up display

    360-degree camera

    Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Arkamys-sourced music system

    Cruise control

    Dual-tone paint theme (optional)

