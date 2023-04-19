CarWale
    MG Comet EV unveiled for India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Comet EV unveiled for India

    - The Comet will sit below the ZS EV in MG’s lineup

    - Will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant

    MG Motor India has pulled the covers off its small EV, the Comet, for the Indian market ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months. The model will sit below the ZS EV in the brand’s electric lineup.

    The new Comet EV is likely to source power from a 17.3kWh battery pack developing an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model could offer a claimed range of 230km on a single full charge. Then, charging it via the 3.3kW unit will take seven hours for 0-100 per cent, while 10-80 per cent will come up in five hours. In terms of dimensions, the small EV measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,640mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,010mm.

    On the outside, the 2023 MG Comet electric vehicle will feature LED headlamps, LED tail lights, an illuminated MG logo, LED light bars at the front and rear, 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and chrome door handles. 

    Inside, as per the leaked data, the MG Comet EV is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering, power windows, a space grey interior theme, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 50:50 split rear seats. It could receive safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, a reverse parking camera, speed-sensing door lock function, and impact sensing auto door-unlock function.

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
