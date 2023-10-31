Hyundai Venue gets six airbags as standard

Comes equipped with ADAS suite

Available in six variants

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced six airbags as standard across its lineup. Among the list is the sub-four metre SUV, the Venue which now comes equipped with six airbags. Moreover, the automaker also introduced a new ADAS-equipped variant of the compact SUV.

The Venue SUV can be had in six variants, namely, E, S, S (O), S Plus, SX, and SX (O), along with dual tone and Knight Edition option. As for the safety features, the SUV comes loaded with TPMS, seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ESP, hill hold control, rear parking camera and sensors, traction control, and six airbags.

With the latest update, the SUV gets an ADAS suite which includes forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, and leading vehicle departure alert.

Mechanically, the Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and a seven-speed DCT unit.