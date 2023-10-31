Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now gets six airbags as standard

Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

Becomes the most affordable car in India with this feature

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced that it would equip all its cars with six airbags as standard. This revelation was made when the Verna scored a five-star Global NCAP crash rating. Now, Hyundai has updated the safety features of multiple models including the Alcazar, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the Venue, and they now get six airbags across the variant lineup.

The six airbags now offered with each Hyundai car include dual front airbags, two side airbags, and two curtain airbags. With this update, the Grand i10 Nios now becomes the most affordable car in India to get this feature.

During an event in India last month, Hyundai revealed that the company would be volunteering for the Bharat NCAP crash test, although it did not divulge the model names. Hyundai has now become the first automobile brand in the country to offer six airbags as standard for all its models sold in the country.