CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now gets six airbags as standard

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now gets six airbags as standard
    • Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh
    • Becomes the most affordable car in India with this feature

    Earlier this month, Hyundai announced that it would equip all its cars with six airbags as standard. This revelation was made when the Verna scored a five-star Global NCAP crash rating. Now, Hyundai has updated the safety features of multiple models including the Alcazar, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the Venue, and they now get six airbags across the variant lineup.

    The six airbags now offered with each Hyundai car include dual front airbags, two side airbags, and two curtain airbags. With this update, the Grand i10 Nios now becomes the most affordable car in India to get this feature.

    During an event in India last month, Hyundai revealed that the company would be volunteering for the Bharat NCAP crash test, although it did not divulge the model names. Hyundai has now become the first automobile brand in the country to offer six airbags as standard for all its models sold in the country.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.84 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.93 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.04 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.93 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.10 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.76 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.88 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.53 Lakh

