    EXCLUSIVE! Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition details leaked; India launch on 2 November

    Jay Shah

    EXCLUSIVE! Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition details leaked; India launch on 2 November

    - To be offered in two colours and 1.5-litre petrol engine

    - Will get ‘Trail’ badges inside out

    Volkswagen India will be launching the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition on 2 November. However, ahead of the official launch, the details of this special edition have been leaked. Read on to know all about it.

    Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Exterior highlights

    Volkswagen Taigun Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Taigun Trail Edition gets functional roof bars, a ‘Trail’ badge on the tailgate along with decals on the rear fenders. Furthermore, the 17-inch are painted in black and the brake callipers are done in a red shade. Volkswagen is offering this special edition of the Taigun in Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte colours.

    Interior highlights of Taigun Trail Edition

    Volkswagen Taigun Front Row Seats

    The cabin of the Taigun Trail is accentuated with black leatherette seats, Wild Cherry Red stitching, and ‘Trail’ motifs. Also part of the package are the aluminium pedals and red ambient lights.

    What powers the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition?

    Volkswagen Taigun Rear Fender

    Since the Taigun Trail is based on the top-spec trims, it is powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

    
    
    
    
