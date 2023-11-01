Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition to be launched in India tomorrow

Powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine

Volkswagen India is all set to refresh the lineup of its MQB SUV, the Taigun with the new GT Edge Trail Edition. The automaker will reveal the prices of the special edition tomorrow, 2 November, 2023.

The new GT Edge Trail Edition, as the name suggests, will get a rugged look with the help of functional roof rails, body decals and graphics, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the colour option, the upcoming Trail Edition will be offered in Carbon Steel Grey Matte and Deep Black Pearl exterior paints.

On the inside, the new edition will feature black leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting red stitching. Furthermore, to distinguish itself from the standard variants, the GT Edge Trail Edition will get the ‘Trail’ embossed on the seats, red ambient lighting, and aluminium pedals.

As for the features, the special edition of the Taigun will come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, and an electric sunroof.

In terms of powertrain options, the GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun won’t receive any performance improvement and will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox option.