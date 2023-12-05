Maruti Suzuki Fronx available with discounts for the first time

Available in five variants

Prices start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was first introduced in the country in April this year. And since its launch, the Baleno-based crossover has received its first-ever discount this month.

The Maruti Fronx can be had in five variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta, Plus, Zeta, and Alpha across petrol and CNG powertrain options. As for the discounts, the petrol variants of the model currently attract offers of up to Rs. 25,000. This includes cash discounts of Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonuses of Rs. 10,000. Notably, these offers are valid till 31 December, 2023.

Mechanically, the Fronx is equipped with two engine options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Meanwhile, the more powerful turbo motor is capable of churning out 99bhp and 147Nm of peak torque. The latter comes mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. Moreover, the Sigma and Delta variants of the Fronx can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option at a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).