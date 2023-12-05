Jaguar Land Rover announces the annual holiday service camp

- To be held from 4-9 December, 2023

- Valid across all authorised dealerships in the country

Jaguar Land Rover has announced its annual holiday service camp for its customers. This camp will be held across all the authorised dealerships in the country from 4 to 9 December, 2023. It will offer discounts on goods, value-added services, and accessories. Customers can schedule an appointment at their nearest facility between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm during the said period.

Under this program, the automaker will offer a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, and a comprehensive battery health check. In addition to this, the chauffeurs of the customers will get a special training program that will cover all the aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition becomes paramount. Our holiday service camps offer more than just convenience; they're a lifeline for a smooth and worry-free journey. From ensuring safety on winter roads to maintaining peak performance for those memorable road trips, investing in our tailored services guarantees complete peace of mind.'