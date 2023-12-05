CarWale
    AD

    Jaguar Land Rover announces the annual holiday service camp

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    560 Views
    Jaguar Land Rover announces the annual holiday service camp

    - To be held from 4-9 December, 2023

    - Valid across all authorised dealerships in the country

    Jaguar Land Rover has announced its annual holiday service camp for its customers. This camp will be held across all the authorised dealerships in the country from 4 to 9 December, 2023. It will offer discounts on goods, value-added services, and accessories. Customers can schedule an appointment at their nearest facility between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm during the said period.

    Under this program, the automaker will offer a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, and a comprehensive battery health check. In addition to this, the chauffeurs of the customers will get a special training program that will cover all the aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition becomes paramount. Our holiday service camps offer more than just convenience; they're a lifeline for a smooth and worry-free journey. From ensuring safety on winter roads to maintaining peak performance for those memorable road trips, investing in our tailored services guarantees complete peace of mind.'

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx available with discounts for the first time

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    6295 Views
    60 Likes
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    By CarWale Team09 Mar 2020
    97049 Views
    1551 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    6295 Views
    60 Likes
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    By CarWale Team09 Mar 2020
    97049 Views
    1551 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar Land Rover announces the annual holiday service camp