CarWale
    Here is what it will cost you to convert your Jimny into a Thunder Edition

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    727 Views
    • Available for a limited period
    • Available for a limited period
    • Can be had with both gearbox options

    Looking to boost the flagging sales of the Jimny SUV, Maruti has launched a limited production run called the Thunder edition, and most importantly, slashed its prices by up to Rs. 2 lakh across the table!

    While that’s all good, what if you already own a Jimny and now want to convert your car into the Thunder edition? Well, for the princely sum of Rs. 29, 613, you can transform your Jimny into the Thunder Edition, and here is the breakdown of what you would need to buy from the Maruti accessories website. This cost is for the AT variant and does not include labour costs and taxes.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    As you can see from the image, the most expensive bit is the seat cover package which costs Rs. 9,400, while the lowest priced item is the steering cover at Rs. 275. There are no mechanical changes whatsoever and you can have the Thunder Edition across all colour options and with both the five-speed manual and four-speed AT.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    Off-road day experience

    We recently put our long-term Jimny through its paces at the 2023 CarWale Off-Road Day and boy did it surprise us! With a ground clearance of 210mm, a departure angle of 50 degrees, a break-over angle of 24 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees, the Jimny has superb water-wading capacity and off-road prowess!

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 10.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Jaguar Land Rover announces the annual holiday service camp

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

