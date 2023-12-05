Here is what it will cost you to convert your Jimny into a Thunder Edition

Available for a limited period

Can be had with both gearbox options

Looking to boost the flagging sales of the Jimny SUV, Maruti has launched a limited production run called the Thunder edition, and most importantly, slashed its prices by up to Rs. 2 lakh across the table!

While that’s all good, what if you already own a Jimny and now want to convert your car into the Thunder edition? Well, for the princely sum of Rs. 29, 613, you can transform your Jimny into the Thunder Edition, and here is the breakdown of what you would need to buy from the Maruti accessories website. This cost is for the AT variant and does not include labour costs and taxes.

As you can see from the image, the most expensive bit is the seat cover package which costs Rs. 9,400, while the lowest priced item is the steering cover at Rs. 275. There are no mechanical changes whatsoever and you can have the Thunder Edition across all colour options and with both the five-speed manual and four-speed AT.

Off-road day experience

We recently put our long-term Jimny through its paces at the 2023 CarWale Off-Road Day and boy did it surprise us! With a ground clearance of 210mm, a departure angle of 50 degrees, a break-over angle of 24 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees, the Jimny has superb water-wading capacity and off-road prowess!