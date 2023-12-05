Maruti Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha variants; post price cut

Jimny Thunder edition launched recently

Prices in India start at Rs. 10.74 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny recently received a major price cut in the form of a new limited edition called ‘Thunder’. With this, Maruti Suzuki’s India-made lifestyle SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the Thunder Edition, both Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Jimny have received cosmetic upgrades on the exterior as well as the interior. However, in this article, we detail the features of the Jimny Zeta and Alpha variants.

Convenience Features Jimny Zeta MT/AT Jimny Alpha MT/AT Push start/stop button - Yes Cruise control - Yes Climate control Manual Automatic Driver window one-touch up/down Yes Yes All power windows Yes Yes Tilt power steering Yes Yes Central door locking Yes Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Yes Front and rear adjustable headrest Yes Yes Touchscreen infotainment system 7-inch 9-inch Speakers 4 4 Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Wireless Wireless

Safety features Jimny Zeta MT/AT Jimny Alpha MT/AT Dual front airbags Yes Yes Side and curtain airbags Yes Yes Brake limited slip differential Yes Yes ABS, EBD, and ESP Yes Yes Hill hold and descent control Yes Yes Brake assist Yes Yes Rearview camera Yes Yes Seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiter Yes Yes ISOFIX mounts Yes Yes Three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts Yes Yes

Other Features Jimny Zeta MT/AT Jimny Alpha MT/AT Auto headlamps - Yes Headlamp washer - Yes LED headlamps - Yes Fog lamps - Yes UV cut glass - Yes Electric ORVM Adjustable Adjustable and retractable Front and rear wiper with washer Yes Yes Rear defogger Yes Yes IRVM Manual Manual Front and rear cabin light Yes Yes

Mechanically, the 5-door Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This K15B engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The brand’s proprietary AllGrip Pro 4x4 system comes as standard across the range making Jimny the most affordable 4x4 off-roader in the country.

As for the fuel efficiency, the brand claims 16.94kmpl for the manual gearbox. However, in our tests, Jimny’s mileage stood at 13.21kmpl and 15.29kmpl in the city and the highway, respectively.