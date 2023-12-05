CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha variants; post price cut

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    14,009 Views
    Maruti Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha variants; post price cut
    • Jimny Thunder edition launched recently
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 10.74 lakh

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny recently received a major price cut in the form of a new limited edition called ‘Thunder’. With this, Maruti Suzuki’s India-made lifestyle SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    With the Thunder Edition, both Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Jimny have received cosmetic upgrades on the exterior as well as the interior. However, in this article, we detail the features of the Jimny Zeta and Alpha variants.

    Convenience FeaturesJimny Zeta MT/ATJimny Alpha MT/AT
    Push start/stop button-Yes
    Cruise control-Yes
    Climate controlManualAutomatic
    Driver window one-touch up/downYesYes
    All power windowsYesYes
    Tilt power steeringYesYes
    Central door lockingYesYes
    Steering mounted controlsYesYes
    Front and rear adjustable headrestYesYes
    Touchscreen infotainment system7-inch9-inch
    Speakers44
    Android Auto and Apple CarPlayWirelessWireless
    Safety featuresJimny Zeta MT/ATJimny Alpha MT/AT
    Dual front airbagsYesYes
    Side and curtain airbagsYesYes
    Brake limited slip differentialYesYes
    ABS, EBD, and ESPYesYes
    Hill hold and descent controlYesYes
    Brake assistYesYes
    Rearview cameraYesYes
    Seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiterYesYes
    ISOFIX mountsYesYes
    Three-point emergency locking retractor seatbeltsYesYes
    Other FeaturesJimny Zeta MT/ATJimny Alpha MT/AT
    Auto headlamps-Yes
    Headlamp washer-Yes
    LED headlamps-Yes
    Fog lamps-Yes
    UV cut glass-Yes
    Electric ORVMAdjustableAdjustable and retractable
    Front and rear wiper with washerYesYes
    Rear defoggerYesYes
    IRVMManualManual
    Front and rear cabin lightYesYes

    Mechanically, the 5-door Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This K15B engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The brand’s proprietary AllGrip Pro 4x4 system comes as standard across the range making Jimny the most affordable 4x4 off-roader in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the fuel efficiency, the brand claims 16.94kmpl for the manual gearbox. However, in our tests, Jimny’s mileage stood at 13.21kmpl and 15.29kmpl in the city and the highway, respectively.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 10.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Here is what it will cost you to convert your Jimny into a Thunder Edition

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.60 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.80 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.91 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha variants; post price cut