Maruti Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha variants; post price cut

- Jimny Thunder edition launched recently
- Prices in India start at Rs. 10.74 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny recently received a major price cut in the form of a new limited edition called ‘Thunder’. With this, Maruti Suzuki’s India-made lifestyle SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the Thunder Edition, both Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Jimny have received cosmetic upgrades on the exterior as well as the interior. However, in this article, we detail the features of the Jimny Zeta and Alpha variants.
|Convenience Features
|Jimny Zeta MT/AT
|Jimny Alpha MT/AT
|Push start/stop button
|-
|Yes
|Cruise control
|-
|Yes
|Climate control
|Manual
|Automatic
|Driver window one-touch up/down
|Yes
|Yes
|All power windows
|Yes
|Yes
|Tilt power steering
|Yes
|Yes
|Central door locking
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering mounted controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Front and rear adjustable headrest
|Yes
|Yes
|Touchscreen infotainment system
|7-inch
|9-inch
|Speakers
|4
|4
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Wireless
|Wireless
|Safety features
|Jimny Zeta MT/AT
|Jimny Alpha MT/AT
|Dual front airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Side and curtain airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Brake limited slip differential
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS, EBD, and ESP
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill hold and descent control
|Yes
|Yes
|Brake assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Rearview camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiter
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX mounts
|Yes
|Yes
|Three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts
|Yes
|Yes
|Other Features
|Jimny Zeta MT/AT
|Jimny Alpha MT/AT
|Auto headlamps
|-
|Yes
|Headlamp washer
|-
|Yes
|LED headlamps
|-
|Yes
|Fog lamps
|-
|Yes
|UV cut glass
|-
|Yes
|Electric ORVM
|Adjustable
|Adjustable and retractable
|Front and rear wiper with washer
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear defogger
|Yes
|Yes
|IRVM
|Manual
|Manual
|Front and rear cabin light
|Yes
|Yes
Mechanically, the 5-door Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This K15B engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The brand’s proprietary AllGrip Pro 4x4 system comes as standard across the range making Jimny the most affordable 4x4 off-roader in the country.
As for the fuel efficiency, the brand claims 16.94kmpl for the manual gearbox. However, in our tests, Jimny’s mileage stood at 13.21kmpl and 15.29kmpl in the city and the highway, respectively.