Kia Seltos attracts discounts of up to Rs. 85,000 in July 2023

- Seltos prices in India start at Rs. 10.89 lakh

- To be replaced by Seltos facelift in the coming weeks

Kia India discounts in July 2023

Select Kia dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on a few products in their model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of exchange bonuses, insurance benefits, and complimentary accessories.

Seltos discounts this month

Select variants of the Kia Seltos are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 60,000 and complimentary accessories worth Rs. 25,000. Also up for offer is a free insurance plan for the first year, which could include a zero depreciation benefit. These discounts are likely being offered as the model is ending its lifecycle and dealers plan to clear stock before the arrival of the updated version.

Seltos latest updates

Earlier this week, Kia India unveiled the Seltos facelift, with bookings set to begin later this month. The updated version of the mid-size SUV that rivals the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara gets cosmetic updates, new features, and a new engine option. The launch of the model is expected to take place next month.