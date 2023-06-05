Kia Seltos achieves 5 lakh unit sales milestone in India

- Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019

- The Seltos accounts for over 9,000 units in average monthly sales

Kia India has achieved a new milestone with the Seltos SUV, its first product in the country. The Korean carmaker has sold over 5 lakh units of the Seltos SUV in just 46 months of its launch. Currently, the mid-size SUV retails in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Seltos's contribution to the domestic and export sales

The automaker not only enjoys domestic sales of the Seltos, but the SUV is also a hit in its export business. For context, Seltos contributes over 55 per cent to the brand’s net sales including exports and domestic sales. The SUV is being exported to over 100 overseas markets, including the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region.

Commenting on the achievement, Tae-jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said, “The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality. With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than five lakh valued customers.With total sales of about 27,159 units during the first quarter of 2023, the Seltos continues to sell an average of over 9,000 units monthly, even when there are multiple new innovations in the segment.”

Kia Seltos facelift launch timeline

In other news, the Seltos SUV is due to receive a facelift in July this year. The production-ready model of the same has been spotted numerous times in the country.