Kia Sonet facelift teased ahead of official launch

To get revised LED DRLs and headlamps

To be unveiled on 14 December, 2023

Kia India is all set to introduce the Sonet facelift in the country on 14 December, 2023. And ahead of the official debut, the Korean automaker has released the very first teaser of the SUV revealing key details.

As visible in the image, the updated Kia Sonet is finished in red colour option sporting a revised front fascia with slimmer grille. The other visible highlights include inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, new LED headlamps, bumper-mounted LED fog lamps, and a silver faux skid plate.

As for the interior, the new Sonet will continue to get a feature-rich cabin with a large infotainment screen, revised HVAC panel and aircon vents, auto-dimming IRVM, Bose-sourced music system, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and all-black interior theme.

Mechanically, the updated Kia Sonet will likely continue with the same powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Upon arrival, the model will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the segment.