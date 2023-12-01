CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift teased ahead of official launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Sonet facelift teased ahead of official launch
    • To get revised LED DRLs and headlamps
    • To be unveiled on 14 December, 2023

    Kia India is all set to introduce the Sonet facelift in the country on 14 December, 2023. And ahead of the official debut, the Korean automaker has released the very first teaser of the SUV revealing key details.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    As visible in the image, the updated Kia Sonet is finished in red colour option sporting a revised front fascia with slimmer grille. The other visible highlights include inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, new LED headlamps, bumper-mounted LED fog lamps, and a silver faux skid plate.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Infotainment System

    As for the interior, the new Sonet will continue to get a feature-rich cabin with a large infotainment screen, revised HVAC panel and aircon vents, auto-dimming IRVM, Bose-sourced music system, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and all-black interior theme.

    Mechanically, the updated Kia Sonet will likely continue with the same powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Upon arrival, the model will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the segment.

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

