    Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition launched: Top highlights

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition launched: Top highlights

    Earlier this week, Skoda Auto India introduced new Elegance Editions in the Kushaq and Slavia ranges, with prices starting at Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Style variant, these editions get cosmetic and feature revisions over the regular versions. Let us take a closer look at the top changes made to the Kushaq Elegance Edition.

    Skoda Kushaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition is exclusively offered in a new Deep Black paint scheme.

    Skoda Kushaq Grille

    Up-front, it gets a grille with chrome inserts on the vertical slats, apart from a chrome surround.

    Skoda Kushaq Wheel

    The side profile benefits from a set of new 17-inch dual-tone ‘Vega’ alloy wheels.

    Skoda Kushaq Right Front Three Quarter

    Also up for offer are chrome inserts on the side moulding and the ‘Elegance’ badges on the B-pillars.

    Skoda Kushaq Steering Wheel

    The latter is also carried over inside on the steering wheel.

    Skoda Kushaq Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    The Kushaq Elegance Edition boasts puddle lamps on either side with the ‘Skoda’ projection.

    Skoda Kushaq Front Row Seats

    To further enhance the limited-edition version, it features Elegance-spec seat-belt cushions, neck rests, and cushions.

    Skoda Kushaq Pedals/Foot Controls

    The model also receives textile mats and aluminium pedals.

    Engine Shot

    The Skoda Kushaq Elegance edition is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine belting out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The MT and AT trims are priced at Rs. 18.31 lakh and Rs. 19.51 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
