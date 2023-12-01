Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition launched: Top highlights

Earlier this week, Skoda Auto India introduced new Elegance Editions in the Kushaq and Slavia ranges, with prices starting at Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Style variant, these editions get cosmetic and feature revisions over the regular versions. Let us take a closer look at the top changes made to the Kushaq Elegance Edition.

The Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition is exclusively offered in a new Deep Black paint scheme.

Up-front, it gets a grille with chrome inserts on the vertical slats, apart from a chrome surround.

The side profile benefits from a set of new 17-inch dual-tone ‘Vega’ alloy wheels.

Also up for offer are chrome inserts on the side moulding and the ‘Elegance’ badges on the B-pillars.

The latter is also carried over inside on the steering wheel.

The Kushaq Elegance Edition boasts puddle lamps on either side with the ‘Skoda’ projection.

To further enhance the limited-edition version, it features Elegance-spec seat-belt cushions, neck rests, and cushions.

The model also receives textile mats and aluminium pedals.

The Skoda Kushaq Elegance edition is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine belting out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The MT and AT trims are priced at Rs. 18.31 lakh and Rs. 19.51 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.