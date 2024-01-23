2024 Kia Sonet base variant reaches dealerships

Sonet facelift prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Offered in seven variants and 11 colours

The Kia Sonet facelift was launched in India earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is scheduled to commence deliveries of its updated sub-four-metre SUV in the coming days.

The base variant of the 2024 Sonet has now begun arriving at local dealerships in the country. As seen in the images here, this unit of the model gets halogen headlamps, faux skid plates, signature tiger-nose grille, new front and rear bumpers, steel wheels with wheel covers, body-coloured ORVMS and door handles, LED light bar at the rear, and a shark-fin antenna. At the same time, the exterior design misses out on a few elements compared to the top variant, such as the roof rails, fog lights, LED headlamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the facelifted Kia Sonet, in the entry-level avatar, features a digital instrument console, steering-mounted controls, six airbags, and TPMS. Simultaneously, it does not receive features such as a touchscreen infotainment screen, automatic climate control, Level 1 ADAS, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, and OTA updates, to name a few.

It is to be noted that the base variant (HTE 1.2 petrol MT) is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh, while the top-spec variant (X Line diesel AT) is priced at Rs. 15.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose from three engines, 11 colours, and seven variants, all of which we have detailed and can be read on our website.

