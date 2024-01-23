CarWale
    2024 Kia Sonet base variant reaches dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2024 Kia Sonet base variant reaches dealerships
    • Sonet facelift prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh
    • Offered in seven variants and 11 colours

    The Kia Sonet facelift was launched in India earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is scheduled to commence deliveries of its updated sub-four-metre SUV in the coming days.

    Kia Sonet Left Side View

    The base variant of the 2024 Sonet has now begun arriving at local dealerships in the country. As seen in the images here, this unit of the model gets halogen headlamps, faux skid plates, signature tiger-nose grille, new front and rear bumpers, steel wheels with wheel covers, body-coloured ORVMS and door handles, LED light bar at the rear, and a shark-fin antenna. At the same time, the exterior design misses out on a few elements compared to the top variant, such as the roof rails, fog lights, LED headlamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Kia Sonet Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the facelifted Kia Sonet, in the entry-level avatar, features a digital instrument console, steering-mounted controls, six airbags, and TPMS. Simultaneously, it does not receive features such as a touchscreen infotainment screen, automatic climate control, Level 1 ADAS, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, and OTA updates, to name a few.

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    It is to be noted that the base variant (HTE 1.2 petrol MT) is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh, while the top-spec variant (X Line diesel AT) is priced at Rs. 15.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose from three engines, 11 colours, and seven variants, all of which we have detailed and can be read on our website.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
