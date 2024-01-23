CarWale
    Tata Tigor and Tiago CNG automatic variants teased ahead of launch

    Tata Tigor and Tiago CNG automatic variants teased ahead of launch
    • First CNG cars in India to get an automatic transmission
    • Launch likely soon

    Tata Motors has teased new variants of the Tiago and Tigor CNG siblings ahead of their launch, which could take place in the coming weeks. The company is set to introduce automatic variants in the line-up soon.

    Front View

    Set to become the first CNG cars in India to be offered with an automatic transmission, the Tiago and Tigor CNGs are likely to receive AMT units. We expect this combination to be offered with the XT and XZ+ variants.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are currently powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor that develops 85bhp and 113Nm. In CNG mode, this output is reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine is currently paired only with a five-speed manual transmission.

