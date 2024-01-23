Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants bookings open!

To be launched in India on 29 January

Offered in two variants

A couple of weeks ago, we exclusively got you the details of the Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants. Now, the automaker has commenced the bookings of this SUV ahead of its official launch which is scheduled to happen in the country on 29 January, 2024. Interested customers can book the model against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 by visiting their nearest authorised dealership.

Citroen offers the automatic C3 Aircross in two variants – Max and Plus. On the equipment front, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, new seven-inch TFT cluster, USB charging, reverse parking camera with sensors, roof-mounted rear aircon vents, rear wiper with washer, remote engine start, and remote AC preconditioning.

At the heart of the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to develop 109bhp and 205Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to a six-speed torque converter unit with a manual gear selector mode.

Images by Kaustubh Gandhi