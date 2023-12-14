CarWale
    Kia Sonet 2023 facelift unveiled in India: Live updates

    Live
    CarWale Team

    New Sonet unveiled

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    The new Kia Sonet has been officially unveiled. Check out the details here!

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Side View

    Start of bookings

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Bookings for the new Sonet will start from 12.00 am of 20 December.

    Transmission options

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    The Kia Sonet will be retailed across three engine options and five transmission options

    Sonet stats

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    Here is Hardeep S Brar, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Sales · Kia India giving us some insights into the journey of the Sonet over the last 3 years.

    K-Code for all

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    All existing Kia owners can now get access to K-code. What is K-Code? check it out here.

    Throwback Thursday

    Kia first revealed the Sonet in India in 2020 and here is our first-ever walk around of the SUV from three years ago.

    3.68 lakh buyers!

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Side View

    In just 3 years, Kia has managed to bring in over 3.68 lakh buyers for the Sonet

    It's begun!

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Here is Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India starting the proceedings of the Sonet facelift unveil

    All the details in a video!

    Along with the details, we also put together an exclusive video of the Kia Sonet facelift which you can check out below.

    India Exclusive

    Kia Sonet Facelift Dashboard

    But ahead of the official reveal, we at CarWale brought you India-exclusive details of the updated Kia Sonet. All the looks, features and even the new level-1 ADAS tech that it brings to the fight!

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    All the action from 12pm onwards

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    The Kia Sonet will get its first major update in just a short while. This update had been sometime in the making and its finally here. Do stay tuned for all the updates!

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet facelift unveiled in India
     Next 
    2024 Kia Sonet Top 10 ADAS features leaked

