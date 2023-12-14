Kia Sonet 2023 facelift unveiled in India: Live updates

New Sonet unveiled
The new Kia Sonet has been officially unveiled. Check out the details here!
Start of bookings
Bookings for the new Sonet will start from 12.00 am of 20 December.
Transmission options
The Kia Sonet will be retailed across three engine options and five transmission options
Sonet stats
Here is Hardeep S Brar, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Sales · Kia India giving us some insights into the journey of the Sonet over the last 3 years.
K-Code for all
Throwback Thursday
Kia first revealed the Sonet in India in 2020 and here is our first-ever walk around of the SUV from three years ago.
3.68 lakh buyers!
In just 3 years, Kia has managed to bring in over 3.68 lakh buyers for the Sonet
It's begun!
Here is Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India starting the proceedings of the Sonet facelift unveil
All the details in a video!
Along with the details, we also put together an exclusive video of the Kia Sonet facelift which you can check out below.
India Exclusive
But ahead of the official reveal, we at CarWale brought you India-exclusive details of the updated Kia Sonet. All the looks, features and even the new level-1 ADAS tech that it brings to the fight!
All the action from 12pm onwards
The Kia Sonet will get its first major update in just a short while. This update had been sometime in the making and its finally here. Do stay tuned for all the updates!