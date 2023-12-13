INDIA EXCLUSIVE! Kia Sonet facelift bookings to open on 20 December

Sonet facelift prices likely to be announced early next year

To be officially unveiled tomorrow (14 December, 2023)

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, CarWale has learned crucial details about the Kia Sonet facelift. The carmaker is expected to announce the prices of the updated sub-four-metre SUV early next year.

While Kia will unveil the 2024 Sonet tomorrow (14 December, 2023), the brand is set to open pre-bookings of the model only on 20 December. The refreshed model will get cosmetic updates on the outside and a set of feature additions inside out. Customers will be able to choose from seven variants and 11 colours.

Powertrain options on the Sonet facelift will include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine offered only with a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be available with a six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic units. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill will be paired with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

In terms of features, the new Kia Sonet will come equipped with six airbags as standard, Level 1 ADAS suite, touch-based AC controls, four-way power adjustable driver seat, 360-degree camera, voice-controlled window function, remote AC control, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a new 10.25-inch coloured instrument display. Also up for offer will be an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, OTA updates, Kia Connect, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone connectivity, and a Bose-sourced seven-speaker system.

On the outside, the facelifted Kia Sonet will come equipped with a set of new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, revised front and rear bumpers, new vertically-stacked LED taillights, LED light bar on the bootlid, new LED fog lights, and a new rear skid plate.