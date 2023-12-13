2024 Kia Sonet Top 10 ADAS features leaked

- Kia Sonet facelift launch tomorrow

- Only second in the segment to get ADAS

Kia India is yet to unveil the facelifted Sonet and we have managed to get some exclusive information. This compact SUV will get ADAS Level 1 and here are the top 10 features ahead of its official launch.

Kia Sonet ADAS Level features detailed

1. Front Collision Warning (FCW)

The car will alert you if it detects any unexpected obstacles ahead.

2. Front Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car (FCA – Car)

The car not only warns you of an imminent collision with any vehicle, but also applies brakes.

3. Front Collision-Avoidance Assist - Cycle (FCA – Cyclist)

The new Sonet can even detect cyclists, warn of imminent collision, and apply brakes.

4. Front Collision-Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian (FCA - Pedestrian)

Additionally, the car will warn you of an imminent collision with pedestrians and quickly even apply brakes if you don't act in time.

5. Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

The 2024 Sonet will also automatically steer you back to your lane if you are inattentive.

6. Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

The car also informs you if you start moving away from your lane without an indicator.

7. Lane Following Assist (LFA)

It's even capable of not only detecting the road lanes but also steering you back to the centre of the road.

8. Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

With the help of ADAS, the Sonet follows the movements of the vehicle in front. It will inform you if the vehicle in front starts moving.

9. High Beam Assist (HBA)

Another intuitive feature is this where the car's headlights are automatically adapted to the oncoming traffic.

10. Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Amongst all the other warnings, there's another warning you of any lapse in attention.

2024 Kia Sonet engine options

Powering the 2024 Kia Sonet is a familiar trio of engines comprising the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel, and the peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The carmaker will continue to offer the Sonet in a diverse suite of transmission options. This includes a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter automatic, and the smooth seven-speed DCT.