    2024 Kia Sonet Top 10 ADAS features leaked

    2024 Kia Sonet Top 10 ADAS features leaked

    - Kia Sonet facelift launch tomorrow

    - Only second in the segment to get ADAS

    Kia India is yet to unveil the facelifted Sonet and we have managed to get some exclusive information. This compact SUV will get ADAS Level 1 and here are the top 10 features ahead of its official launch.

    Kia Sonet ADAS Level features detailed

    1. Front Collision Warning (FCW)

    The car will alert you if it detects any unexpected obstacles ahead.

    2. Front Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car (FCA – Car)

    The car not only warns you of an imminent collision with any vehicle, but also applies brakes.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    3. Front Collision-Avoidance Assist - Cycle (FCA – Cyclist)

    The new Sonet can even detect cyclists, warn of imminent collision, and apply brakes.

    4. Front Collision-Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian (FCA - Pedestrian)

    Additionally, the car will warn you of an imminent collision with pedestrians and quickly even apply brakes if you don't act in time.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Car Roof

    5. Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

    The 2024 Sonet will also automatically steer you back to your lane if you are inattentive.

    6. Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

    The car also informs you if you start moving away from your lane without an indicator.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Instrument Cluster

    7. Lane Following Assist (LFA)

    It's even capable of not only detecting the road lanes but also steering you back to the centre of the road.

    8. Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

    With the help of ADAS, the Sonet follows the movements of the vehicle in front. It will inform you if the vehicle in front starts moving.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Headlight

    9. High Beam Assist (HBA)

    Another intuitive feature is this where the car's headlights are automatically adapted to the oncoming traffic.

    10. Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

    Amongst all the other warnings, there's another warning you of any lapse in attention.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Instrument Cluster

    2024 Kia Sonet engine options

    Powering the 2024 Kia Sonet is a familiar trio of engines comprising the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel, and the peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The carmaker will continue to offer the Sonet in a diverse suite of transmission options. This includes a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter automatic, and the smooth seven-speed DCT.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Rear Parking Sensor
    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
